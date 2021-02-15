You have permission to edit this article.
VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony

Members assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base prepare to commission and enlist into the United States Space Force during the United States Space Force Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Air Force personnel in space-related career fields have been transferring into the USSF to become Space Force Guardians since Sept. 1, 2020. This ceremony included personnel from the non-space related career fields, which are needed in both USAF and USSF. The participants in Friday's ceremony were in career fields that had the option to remain USAF or to transfer into the USSF, whereas previous ceremonies were in career fields that were required to transfer or separate from military service once their contract was complete.

