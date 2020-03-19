You are the owner of this article.
Vandenberg Air Force Base limits access to only essential personnel amid pandemic

VAFB Main Gate signage

A seal for the U.S. Space Command's Combined Force Space Component Command has been placed next to Vandenberg Air Force Base's main gate sign, along with the existing 30th Space Wing logo.

 Len Wood, Staff

An order issued by the Vandenberg Air Force Base commander Thursday will limit access to the installation to only essential services and personnel beginning Friday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

The order was issued by 30th Space Wing's Col. Anthony Mastalir, the base's commander, limiting access to the military installation to only essential services and personnel starting Friday, March 20, at noon. 

The 30th Medical Group Pharmacy, commissary and Base Exchange — or retail store — will remain open to all authorized beneficiaries, which include retirees, veterans and family members of active duty personnel who have a valid ID card. 

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the base, Mastalir said. 

Nine confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Santa Barbara County since Sunday, public health officials said, with at least six new cases confirmed Thursday. 

Despite limiting access, the base's mission remains unaffected as Air Force officials work with their local and federal counterparts to actively combat the spread of coronavirus, Mastalir said. 

"The health and safety of the men and women of Vandenberg remains our top priority," Mastalir said. "We are remaining proactive in our efforts to safeguard our service members and their families." 

Up-to-date information on coronavirus at Vandenberg AFB can be found at www.vandenberg.af.mil/COVID-19 and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing.

Public Safety Reporter

