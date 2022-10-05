Housing

Vandenberg Space Force Base is one of 28 areas selected by the Department of Defense for a temporary increase in Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) this month. Those with average housing costs that have increased more than 20% over current BAH rate qualify for the increase. 

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Vandenberg Space Force Base is one of 28 areas selected by the Department of Defense for a temporary increase in Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) starting this month.

Vandenberg qualified for this raise because the average housing costs in the area have increased more than 20% over the current BAH rate. Low BAH and a scarcity of available homes in local Military Housing Areas (MHA) are making it difficult for many to find a place to live.

The Department of the Air Force also recently authorized a review for an out-of-cycle increase of BAH for personnel stationed at Vandenberg. The out-of-cycle review is rare and reflects the department’s acknowledgment and concern for the growing disparity between personnel pay and affordable housing in Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, and surrounding areas.

 

