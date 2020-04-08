Vandenberg Exchange launches curbside pickup amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To help Airmen and their families practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the VandenbergExchange is implementing curbside pickup at six test locations.

Shoppers at the VandenbergExchange are able to order at ShopMyExchange.com and pick up their purchases at the curb.

Curbside pickup is an extension of the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store service. Authorized military shoppers with installation access can visit ShopMyExchange.com, find what they need and choose the pick up at store option.

When the order is ready, the store will call and offer the curbside pickup option. At the store, shoppers park in a designated numbered space, call the phone number on the sign and the order is delivered to their vehicle.

As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange is mission essential, having served Warfighters for nearly 125 years.

“The Exchange is leaning forward to protect its customers and associates in these uncertain times,” said the Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “Curbside service lets Airmen get their essentials while maintaining physical distance. It’s a win-win.”

