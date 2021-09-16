The photo of a baby passed over a razor wire fence to military personnel during the evacuation of U.S. service members from Kabul, Afghanistan, last month shows Vandenberg firefighters receiving the child, according to a spokesman on Thursday.
The infant, which had a dislocated arm, was passed to members of the Vandenberg Fire Department, who are active-duty military service members attached to a unit that was stationed at the Kabul Airport as Americans were evacuated, according to Chief Mark Farias.
The photo was part of a video captured by Omar Haidari, who is identified as a student and human rights activist, and posted to Twitter on Aug. 19 during a two-week evacuation period following a Taliban offensive that overtook the county’s capital city of Kabul days earlier.
The picture was posted to the department’s social media page on Sept. 13, more than a week after department officials received and corroborated information that it was their firefighters involved in the incident, according to Farias.
Due to security reasons, Farias could not provide any further details on the identities of the service members in the photo other than to say they belong to VFD and are still on deployment. A mix of civilian and U.S. military personnel work for the department, Farias added.
The photo is part of a dramatic two-week evacuation that began on Aug. 15 as the Taliban entered Kabul and ended Aug. 30, when the last U.S. service member left the country, according to U.S. military officials.
The U.S. military and allied forces invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the attacks in which three hijacked domestic airliners slammed into the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and sparked a 20-year global war.
A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in an open field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the passengers overpowered the four members of al-Qaeda hijackers in an attempt to regain control of the plane.
Investigators determined that the U.S. Capitol was likely a target of the hijackers, according to the 9/11 Commission Report.
Nearly three thousand people died in the attacks, including the 19 hijackers.