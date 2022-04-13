VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Members of Vandenberg from CFSCC, 576 FLTS and Delta 1 gave their mission briefs to Defense Orientation Conference Association members from all across the nation March 29, 2022. DOCA is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing education in defense and national security affairs.
Vandenberg gives mission briefings to national gathering
