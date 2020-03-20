Vandenberg Happenings - VAFB access limited to essential personnel amid pandemic

PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Must be a Rod & Gun Member. Contact 805-606-4560. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand, Shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900

THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.

PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday, 02-23 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or make an appointment 805-606-0039.