Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — During a housing forum hosted by Congressman Salud Carbajal in Lompoc Feb. 15, Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Tom Stevens, SLD 30’s executive director, represented the 2,600 service members and 1,500 civilian personnel who live and work at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

One of Long’s top priorities is improving housing availability and affordability for service members, contractors and commercial partners working with Vandenberg Space Force Base.

During the forum, he shared data with officials from local economic development organizations, real estate developers and Central Coast elected officials. Collaboratively the group discussed the need for additional housing availability in the region to meet the expected demand coming with a growing commercial space industry.

