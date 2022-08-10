The sun set on Space Launch Delta 30's military working horse program Tuesday during a retirement ceremony held at the Parade Field on Vandenberg Space Force Base, where horses Buck, Duke, Patton and Trooper were honored for their years of service.

The 26-year-old military working horse program was established in 1996 as part of the conservation law enforcement section within the 30th Security Forces Squadron. It tasked horses and their riders to patrol over 99,000 acres at Vandenberg — most of which is considered difficult to traverse on foot, making the horses a vital asset to the mission, according to base officials.

Officials noted that a small unmanned aerial system, or drone, will replace the four-legged defenders and continue to perform intelligence-gathering missions that all-terrain vehicles cannot.

080922 VSFB horse program retirement 2.jpg

Military working horse Buck, assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo inside the arena on Vandenberg Space Force Base. The 22-year-old horse retired along with the program on Tuesday.
080922 VSFB horse program retirement 4.jpg

Military working horse Dakota, assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron, looks on as he roams the arena at the stables on Vandenberg Space Force Base. Following the retirement of the military working horse program at Vandenberg, Dakota will be transferred to the United States Marine Corps mountain warfare school, where he will be utilized to train members of the special operations community.

