A veteran salutes while members of a local scouts group hold flags during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang May 29. U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, gave the keynote speech to over 200 attendees that included veterans from the Global War on Terrorism, Vietnam, Korea and even one veteran from WWII. The ceremony also included the raising on the American Flag by a local Cub Scouts group and a laying of a wreath with a Gold Star family member.