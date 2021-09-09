Vandenberg Air Force Base at high risk of water scarcity, according to report

A U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a ground-based interceptor launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base in January 2016.

 Staff Sgt. Jim Araos and Airman 1st Class Ian Dudley, USAF

U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a ground-based interceptor missile is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, base officials announced Thursday.

The launch will be conducted by Space Launch Delta 30, the Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Northern Command, with Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, as the acting launch decision authority.

"Team Vandenberg has a long history of collaborating with our missile defense agency partners to ensure safe launch operations for missile defense tests,” Long said. "It’s an honor for Space Launch Delta 30 to work with our mission partners on this important national security test."

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0