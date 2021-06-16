VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Space Launch Delta 30 provided range support for the successful launch of the Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission for the U.S. Space Force, Sunday, June 13, at 1:11 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg.
The launch decision authority for this mission was Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander.
“Our mission partners and Delta 30 team demonstrated the Space Force tactical response capability to launch small satellite payloads within three weeks,” said Long. “It takes a resilient team providing agile services and responsiveness to our launch customers for mission success. I want to thank our launch partners and our Delta 30 team for their efforts providing space access for this important tactical response demonstration.”
The TacRL-2 mission was executed by the Small Launch and Targets Division within the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise and the Space Safari payload was launched into orbit using Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus XL rocket.
“Each national security space mission takes unity of effort across multiple teams and organizations. From requirements development to the delivery of assets on orbit, and everything in between; a successful launch is a huge testament to the skill and dedication at SMC and across the Space Force. I’m especially proud of SMC’s ability to provide capability for the nation, our allies and partners, and the warfighter at the speed of relevance,” said Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, Space and Missile Systems Center Commander and Program Executive Officer for Space.
Space Launch Delta 30 provided launch permission, range safety, area clearing and weather support for the launch. See photos Page B9