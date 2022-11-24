Walking on Vandenberg Space Force Base is like walking along the trails of a national park, with over 100,000 acres of mountains, valleys, dunes, and badlands.

With all this land, comes one of the most diverse and well-preserved groups of cultural resources in the Department of Defense, including 1,674 archaeological sites, five named Chumash villages, 14 rock art sites, along with 228 Cold-War era and other historical buildings and structures.

The cultural resource management team, within the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, received the 2021 Gen. Thomas D. White Environmental Award for their outstanding achievements in successfully sustaining mission readiness through innovative and cost-effective environmental management strategies.

 

