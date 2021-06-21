Jakoby, a search and rescue dog working with the Mississippi Task Force 2, takes an orientation flight aboard a Mississippi Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Wis., June 13, 2021. Patriot 21 is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner they would during disasters.
Jakoby on the job
Working dog trains for military, disaster work
-
- Updated
Most Popular
-
Working dog Jewel retires with full military honors at Vandenberg Space Force Base
-
New leader of Space Launch Delta 30 to take command at Vandenberg Space Force Base
-
30 SFS Honorary Commander Bernie Federmann, honored to serve those who serve
-
'Tactical' satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in quick response demonstration
-
Luke AFB Airman saves 28 lives in Westgate shooting