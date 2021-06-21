Jakoby, a search and rescue dog working with the Mississippi Task Force 2, takes an orientation flight aboard a Mississippi Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Wis., June 13, 2021. Patriot 21 is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner they would during disasters. 

210613-Z-BB070-1014
