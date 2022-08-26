TITLE
Col. Henry “Wolf” Jeffress, 8th Fighter Wing commander, escorts Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., after his arrival at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12. 

 Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz

KUNSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — Current Air Force chief of staff, and former 8th Fighter Wing commander, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Kunsan Air Base, Aug. 12, during his tour of nations and air bases within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility to recognize the contributions of Airmen serving in the region and reinforce U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Brown, who served as “Wolf 46” from 2007-2008, was welcomed back by Col. Henry “Wolf 62” Jeffress, current 8th FW commander.

“It is an honor to host General Brown on his tour of the Indo-Pacific. Having “Wolf 46” back at the Wolf Pack is truly special. His bold leadership encapsulates the 8th Fighter Wing’s legacy of strength and iron-clad commitment to stability in the region.”

