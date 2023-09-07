A former Lompoc resident and WWI patriot was honored Tuesday with a flat bronze grave marker at Evergreen Cemetery — 105 years after his burial in October of 1918.

"It feels really good," said Lompoc Museum Director Lisa Renken, who helped pave the way for the historical dedication. "There are going to be more [grave markers to be added], and it shines a light on the people that shouldn’t be forgotten."

John Edward H. Smithers, a doctor of dentistry who worked as a dental surgeon and radiographer in Los Angeles, entered infantry officers’ training at Camp Pike, Arkansas, on Sept. 14, 1918, with the 87th Division of the U.S. Army during WWI. However, just one month into training, Smithers was stricken by influenza and died shortly thereafter, never seeing the battlefield.

Smithers, Dr John E Photo in uni.jpg

Dr. John Edward H. Smithers in uniform, circa 1918. The former Lompoc resident and WWI veteran's burial site received a flat bronze grave marker at Evergreen Cemetery — 105 years after his death.
090523 Smithers grave marker 01.JPG
Standing at the new Lompoc cemetery grave marker for World War I casualty Dr. John E. H. Smithers are (left to right) Susan Warnstrom and Marsha East, both members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lompoc Museum docent Valerie Jackson and Dr. Lisa Renken, Lompoc Museum Director.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

