Miniature foals will brighten your day amid pandemic

The Lompoc Federal Penitentiary has the highest number of cases among prisons nationwide with 67 inmates confirmed positive, according to data Tuesday from Santa Barbara County and the Bureau of Prisons.
Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.
Nearly a month after noticing COVID-19 symptoms and two weeks after leaving the hospital himself, Louis Meza is still locked in a battle with the virus, but this time it's his wife he's supporting as she fights for her life.
The medical facility updated its Facebook page on Tuesday with photos of medical and clinical staff members treating patients while also adjusting to wearing what the post described as “cumbersome” personal protective equipment.
After weeks of relying on a ventilator for oxygen, Melissa Meza is beginning to breathe on her own with the help of a special blood treatment, while her husband happily updates friends and strangers alike on her status using social media.
A motion filed Friday by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office asked a Superior Court judge to not reduce the bail for a suspect charged in connection to the alleged shooting death of a Lompoc teenager on March 25.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 260 cases, with numbers continuing to grow in an outbreak at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, public health officials said at a Friday press conference.