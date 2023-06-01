041622 Elks Miss Mini Rodeo (1)

Santa Maria Elks Recreation Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia and 2022-23 Miss Mini Rodeo Nevada Rohwedder.

 Contributed

Nevada Rohwedder has done this before.

The 11-year-old (she’ll be 12 on June 6) sixth-grader at Alice Shaw Elementary is back for her second year as the Elks’ Miss Mini Rodeo.

“She’s known as Miss Personality,” said her mother Audrey, a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Alice Shaw. “Being Miss Mini Rodeo has really made her so much more confident and outgoing.”

2023 Elks Rodeo Parade Route Map
