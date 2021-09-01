Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo sees two women awarded the honor this year

Among the many riders who fill the Elks Unocal Event Center arena at the rodeo, you’ll find Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

And this year, there will be two young women who have been awarded the honor – Kate Compton and Kaelanne Quinonez.

Miss Elks Rodeo is chosen through a competition that includes a test of horsemanship skills and an in-person interview.

The winner represents the Elks at rodeos in California and possibly, if they win the Miss California Rodeo competition, all across the country with the chance to be the national Miss Rodeo.

Compton is the 2021 Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Quinonez is the 2020 Miss Elks Rodeo.

Because the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s Elks Rodeo, Quinonez didn’t get the opportunity to showcase her skills so she’ll join Compton at this year’s 78th annual four-day event.

Kate Compton

Compton, 20, is a working cowgirl and college student.

A 2019 graduate of Nipomo High School, Compton headed off to the University of Kentucky to study equine sciences.

“But their program was really pointed to having people stay in Kentucky and I want to live near home after college so I came back,” said Compton. “I’m taking classes at Hancock College and plan to transfer to Cal Poly.”

Coming home also allows her to be a part of Hancock’s fledgling rodeo team. She will continue competing after transferring to Poly.

“I’ve been riding my whole life and was even a flag girl at the Elks Rodeo for three or four years,” said Compton. “I’ve been team roping and barrel racing for the last five years.”

Longtime rodeo fans may already be familiar with Compton. She was the 2018 Elks Rodeo Queen and raised more than $280,000 during her queen campaign.

Compton can ride at home – the family has 10 acres in Nipomo.

“But I do most of my riding working at my dad’s (Peter) cattle ranch in the Husana Valley,” she said. “That’s in the back part of Arroyo Grande on the way to Lopez Lake.”

Compton plans to win the Miss California Rodeo competition in the future.

“You have to hold a previous title just to qualify for that and being Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo counts,” said Compton. “I sent in my application for Miss California Rodeo but I don’t think I’ll make it this year. But I’m still eligible and I think I can qualify in the future.

“Being a spokesman for the Santa Maria Elks is special. It’s a great thing to do and will help me gain more knowledge that I can use both in life and in the Miss California Rodeo competition. I get to promote the sport of rodeo. Rodeo is getting more popular all around the country and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Kaelanne Quinonez

Quinonez, 24, will be flying in from College Station, Texas where she has just begun studies toward a master’s degree in Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management at Texas A&M University.

“I graduated from Cal Poly in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in animal science with an equine science minor,” said Quinonez. “I was going to start graduate school when the pandemic hit so I had to put that on hold for a year.

“I started a YouTube channel to fundraise for grad school and got accepted to A&M so I’m in Texas now. Classes start on Aug. 30 so I’ll fly in for the rodeo and then head right back to school.”

Quinonez doesn’t compete at rodeos but she is a lifelong rider and competitor.

“I started riding when I was four-years-old,” she said. “I competed in equestrian sports while in high school (St. Joseph, Class of 2015) and earned a letter competing in District 40 gymkhana. Gymkhana is different timed events like pole bending and pattern racing.”

Quinonez has also been an Elks Rodeo fan her whole life.

“I’ve always gone to the Elks Rodeo,” said Quinonez. “I keep up on Elks Rodeo news on Facebook and I saw a Facebook ad about Miss Elks Rodeo last year so I applied and was accepted.”

Quinonez was able to take part in the Elks’ “Christmas in the Country” last November and December.

“It was great meeting everybody, all the Elks and ranch owners and just people in general. Everybody was very welcoming,” said Quinonez. “The Elks is such a big part of the community and I like helping them with giving back to the community. They were still committed to helping people despite the pandemic.

“They’ve done a really good job of bringing people back together safely to create a sense that we’re returning to normalcy.”