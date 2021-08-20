A Santa Maria woman and her son who were last seen on the morning of Aug. 12 have been found, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said Friday.
Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio James Monroe, 4, were located and are safe, said Sgt. Andy Magallon, although where or how they were found was not disclosed.
On Tuesday, police asked for the public’s help locating the two, providing a description of both along with a car they might have been associated with.
Magallon thanked the public for information that assisted in the search.