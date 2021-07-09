Guadalupe resident Felipe Aquino hadn't planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine until he heard that his barber's mom had died from the illness, leaving him shaken about the implications of the virus.
His decision turned into action Wednesday when, driving down North Broadway in Santa Maria, he noticed a mobile vaccine clinic set up outside Vallarta Supermarket and pulled over.
"I just drove by and saw it," he said. "My mom and sister just got [the vaccine], so I decided to get it."
Around 12,000 individuals like Aquino have accessed vaccines at mobile clinics throughout Santa Barbara County since late March, organized in coordination with local nonprofits, employers and churches with the goal of providing vaccines to underserved areas.
Eleven scheduled clinics remain open before the program is closed at the end of July, at which point the state will take over mobile clinic requests and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will transition to other forms of vaccine outreach in areas with low health equity metrics.
"The state has a mobile vaccine program that is available to us, and we will continue to focus on the vulnerable population," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
According to county data as of Friday, nearly 60% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated and 67.8% have received at least one vaccine dose — a rate public health officials had hoped would reach 70% by the start of July but was missed as vaccine demand waned.
By comparison, the percentage of the eligible population that is fully vaccinated is around 63% in neighboring Ventura County and 55% in San Luis Obispo County.
"I’m an overachiever, but looking at these numbers I’m somewhat reassured that we are moving in the right direction in regards to policy decisions," Do-Reynoso said. "We definitely still have some work to do, but we’re in better shape than a lot of communities."
The work will require a continued focus on ZIP codes that have a low vaccine equity metric on a scale of 1 to 4, of which there are five in the county, Do-Reynoso said. Areas ranked lower on the scale are determined to be less healthy environments based on social determinants of health such as neighborhood environment, access to health care and income levels.
Areas include Guadalupe, northern Santa Maria, New Cuyama and Lompoc, all of which have between 56% and 66% of their eligible population partially vaccinated, according to vaccine equity metric data.
"It's really looking at each ZIP code and our analysis of, 'what’s their access?' and 'is it a hesitancy issue?' All of these communities have had access, but some more than others," Do-Reynoso said.
The 93429 ZIP code of Casmalia, for example, has the lowest vaccination rate in the county with 38.9% of the eligible population partially vaccinated, but a relatively high vaccine equity metric compared to other areas.
This causes officials to believe that the barrier may be vaccine hesitancy, rather than a lack of access.
"However, we won't know until we go talk to people in Casmalia," Do-Reynoso said.
At Thursday's mobile clinic at Vallarta Supermarket, travel nurses Rimal Hassan and Alice Lopez Harmeson said they have seen vaccine interest drop and a continued nervousness about different vaccine manufacturers.
Greater supply, however, has allowed clinics to offer more vaccine options to residents who may have a specific preference.
"With Johnson & Johnson, they'll be like, 'isn't this the one that was stopped?'" Hassan said, referring to the halted distribution of the vaccine in April following a handful of blood clot cases. "We try to tell them it's not about the vaccine, it has to do with the person, because they respond differently."
However, during a recent clinic at UC Santa Barbara, officials encountered a majority of students who preferred the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine rather than the offered Moderna manufacturer because it is more convenient.
With the upcoming start of the 2021-22 school year, officials also anticipate that schools will utilize state clinics to expand vaccination rates among students.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
For assistance with finding an appointment or for service in another language, contact the county vaccine help line by calling 211 and selecting option 4.