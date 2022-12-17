Late fall/winter dry spells are not uncommon, and it appears that we're heading into one. The question is, will it persist?

La Niña tends to prolong them as the Ridiculously Resilient Ridge (RRR) can remain stubbornly anchored along the West Coast.

High pressure over the western United States will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the overnight and morning. This offshore flow will keep the marine layer out to sea; however, areas of ground fog may develop during late night and early morning hours.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

