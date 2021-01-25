Monarch butterfly crisis starkly evident at Pismo Beach grove

The effects of climate change are not as obvious.

One of the three things monarchs seek out for an overwintering site is a cool climate, Ojerholm explained. The other two are humidity and a grove with a canopy to protect them from the elements.

The butterflies repeatedly mate and reproduce on their summer migration to the Central Coast. In fact, the insects that arrive here are four or five generations removed from the ones that began the journey. But once they get here, the cool winter weather keeps them from reproducing.

“In wintertime, we used to be about 65 degrees here,” Ojerholm said. “It would stay pretty cool. Now each month of the year, we have days in the 70s and even into the 80s.”

Those warmer temperatures cause the butterflies to reproduce and begin the journey northward earlier than they should.

“They feel that it’s springtime, time to get a date,” Ojerholm said. “They might be successful [finding milkweed and nectar] locally, but up north it’s cold, things aren’t blooming.”

But exactly what befalls the butterflies after they leave the wintering grounds in Pismo Beach isn’t clearly understood.

“We just don’t know for sure what’s happening to them when they leave the grove,” Ojerholm said.

Local residents have tried to help by planting milkweed and blooming plants, but in some cases that has hindered the butterflies’ survival because milkweed has been planted as close as just across Highway 1.

“You don’t want milkweed within 5 miles of overwintering sites,” Ojerholm said. “You don’t want them to smell it — which they can do with their antenna — from an overwintering site. If they can smell it, they want to find a date and reproduce.”