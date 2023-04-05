TSolvang Senior Center accepts a $3,000 Anniversary Grant from Montecito Bank & Trust. From left: Tom Olmstead, Solvang Senior Center board member; Monica Trouve, SVP/Regional Commercial Banking Officer, Montecito Bank & Trust; Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO, Montecito Bank & Trust; Ellen Albertoni, executive director, Solvang Senior Center; Kathleen Campbell, Solvang Senior Center board; Diane Olmstead, Solvang Senior Center board; former Solvang mayor Jim Richardson, Solvang Senior Center board; George Leis, president and COO, Montecito Bank & Trust.
Anti-Defamation League – SB/Tri-Counties accepts the Jerry Parent Anniversary Grants Legacy Award. From left: Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO, Montecito Bank & Trust; Daniel Meisel, Anti-Defamation League – SB/Tri-Counties; Mark Goldstein, Anti-Defamation League – SB/Tri-Counties; Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo, Anti-Defamation League – SB/Tri-Counties; Shannon McGowan, Anti-Defamation League – SB/Tri-Counties; Steve Lyons, Anti-Defamation League – SB/Tri-Counties; and George Leis, president and COO, Montecito Bank & Trust.
Montecito Bank & Trust this year celebrated 48 years in the community with the gifting of $30,000 in grants to local nonprofits during its annual Anniversary Grants reception held mid-March at the downtown Santa Barbara branch.
Among the 10 recipients each awarded $3,000 were the Solvang Senior Center, Youth Empowered Sports Club, and Lompoc Theatre Project. Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara, Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP), California Lutheran University - Center for Nonprofit Leadership, Page Youth Center, Royal Theatre Production, Inc., Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and The Horse Project were also awarded.
According to Megan Orloff, EVP, chief strategy officer, late bank founder Michael Towbes in 1993 launched the grants program as a way to gather and give back to the community, while honoring Montecito Bank & Trust’s anniversary.
Chairman and CEO Janet Garufis during the reception, attended by 200 guests, discussed how the Anniversary Grants program holds a special place in the bank’s corporate giving — fulfilling Towbes' intention.
“While Anniversary Grants is smaller in scope compared to Community Dividends, what makes it so special is how it celebrates the organizations that mean so much to our associates," Garufis said. "That very notion is what Mike [Towbes] so deeply cherished and looked forward to each year, learning about the organizations that our associates embraced, and hearing about programs he may not have been familiar with."
By design, grant recipients each year are hand-selected by bank employees who rallied and voted for those organizations they consider most important to them, Orloff explained.
She noted that Towbes' desire was to ensure bank employees are given a voice in corporate giving and celebrated for their "exceptional volunteer service they give back to Central Coast communities."
Grant recipients also received a short promotional video showcasing each organization’s extraordinary work.
In addition, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Santa Barbara/Tri- Counties was awarded the Jerry Parent Anniversary Grants Legacy Award, for making a significant and sustainable impact on the local community.
The legacy award was introduced in 2020 by one of the bank’s founders and longtime board director, Jerry Parent, who is honored each year through the award for his "decades-long selfless community contributions."
ADL received a $3,000 grant and promotional video and will be featured on a commemorative plaque in the downtown Santa Barbara branch.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.