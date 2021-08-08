When I was on active duty with the Navy in the early 1980s, I took a swim off the coast of Naval Air Station Mayport, Florida, on a hot and humid summer day. In the 80-degree Atlantic water and about 500 yards from the beach, I felt intense pain, like a white-hot sharp piece of barb wire had wrapped around my right shoulder and arm.
The excruciating discomfort took my breath away as I swam toward the shore with only one arm functioning. It turns out that I was stung by a venomous Portuguese man-of-war. It left visible marks along my torso for months afterward.
Thank goodness we don't have these tiny gas-filled bladder monsters along the California coastline. They resemble a 16th-century warship at full sail with 100-foot-long tentacles loaded with thousands of skin-piercing, stinging nematocysts used to paralyze and kill fish.
Nevertheless, beachgoers have been reporting moon jellyfish and by-the-wind-sailors washed up on the sand. I was asked, what are these, and can they harm you? The good news, not really. With that said, if you handle these jellies, please don't touch your face or eyes since irritation may result.
Jellyfish are not fish, but invertebrates, meaning they have no backbone. They don't have a brain – but a "nerve net", and are comprised of 95% seawater.
Moon jellies are found throughout the world's oceans and are about the size of a coffee saucer. They are named by their translucent, moonlike bell.
Another type of jelly that has been seen on the beaches in vast hordes is the almost transparent, rubbery, electric-blue jellyfish-like sea creature called Velella velellas, or by-the-wind-sailors.
A bit like the man-of-war, the by-the-wind-sailor was believed to be a siphonophore, an animal made up of a colony of specialized zooids, working together. However, the latest research indicates that Velella velellas are a single animal and not a colony.
Much like the man-of-war, these critters resemble small sailboats. On average, the flattened oval creatures are two inches long with a relatively large and stiff translucent, angled sail. However, not a lot is known about the details of their life cycle. They seem to live less than a year and can reproduce quickly.
Where the sea meets the sky in the warm or temperate waters of the world's oceans billions of these creatures aptly named "by-the-wind sailor" thrive.
By-the-wind-sailors glide along the surface of the ocean and feed generally on tiny fish larvae and zooplankton that they capture with their dangling stinging tentacles below their gas-filled bodies. But that's not their only source of nutrition. If you look closely, you can see brown microalgae that exist in a symbiotic relationship inside their bodies, providing an additional food source.
If you've spent any time out at sea, you can sometimes see millions of these creatures clustered closely in mile-long rows that resemble oil slicks.
Some marine biologists believe two forms of Velella velella exist in the north Pacific Ocean. The Velella found along our coast have a sail that is angled 45 degrees along the creature's centerline to take advantage of winds that predominantly blow from the north to the south along the West Coast of North America. Therefore, the angle of the sail, much like a sailboat, helps to steer these critters out to sea.
On the other side of the Pacific, the winds often blow from the south to the north. Hence, the sails of the Velella that live in the western Pacific are angled in the opposite direction; therefore, the sail functions to keep these animals offshore and off the coast of Korea and Japan.
Why have we been seeing increased numbers of jellies on our local beaches? Over the last month, we have seen cycles of gale-force northwesterly (blowing out of the northwest to the southeast) winds along the coastline; these winds produced a southwesterly (out to sea) flowing ocean current.
However, these gale-force northwesterly winds have been followed by periods of gentle southerly winds and consequently a northeasterly (onshore) flowing current, bringing these creatures to our coastline.
