Coronavirus variant surveillance efforts have identified over 850 variant cases in Santa Barbara County since October 2020, including 669 variants of concern, county Public Health officials announced Thursday.
While variant data gathered through surveillance projects at UCSB and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have been available on the county's COVID-19 dashboard since February, the information now includes results gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health.
The combination of data from county, state and federal surveillance projects gives a better sense of variant spread in the community, according to health officials.
“Identifying the variants that have circulated in our community reminds us how imperative it is to use all the tools at our disposal to prevent their continued spread, including getting vaccinated,” said county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “The COVID-19 vaccines we have available are safe and effective against variants of concern."
According to the CDC, variants of concern can be characterized by increased transmissibility, severity or potential resistance to some COVID-19 vaccines.
The most prominent variant of concern found in Santa Barbara County is the West Coast variant (the umbrella name for variants B.1.427 and B.1.429), making up 70% of identified variant cases, followed by the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant at 28% and a small number of P.1 (Brazil/Japan) variant cases.
The West Coast variant is believed to have originated in California, and a result, contributed to higher transmission of COVID-19 throughout the state, particularly during the winter surge.
While it has been found to be neutralized less easily by vaccines than the "garden variety" strain of COVID-19, officials still believe the vaccine is highly effective against it.
Since the end of January, the rate of detected variants in the county has decreased greatly, according to county variant data.
"Knowing this is surveillance data, we may see more results come in to further inform what the variant landscape looks like," Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.
The U.K. variant — discovered in the United Kingdom in the fall of 2020 — has been connected to higher transmission and a slightly higher risk of death, according to Cottage Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons.
The Brazil/Japan variant, of which only 12 Santa Barbara County cases have been identified, is known for being far less treatable via antibody therapy, according to the CDC.
No cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant have been identified in the county.
According to Ruiz, the first variant in the county was detected in November, but it is possible that variants that may have been present earlier were not detected.
"The technology for detecting variants has only become more robust in the last few months," she said.
The expanded data also gives a sense of the demographic groups and regions in the county where variants are circulating the most.
The majority of variant cases — 61% in total — have been confirmed among the Hispanic and Latinx population, while 25% have been confirmed among White residents.
The rates mirror the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Hispanic and Latinx population illustrated in general COVID-19 case data, which reports 59% of cases among Hispanic residents and 17% among White residents, despite both ethnic groups making up around half of the population.
In addition, 51% of variant cases have been identified among South County residents, compared to 26% in North County and 17% in Mid County.
According to the California Department of Public Health, 19,579 cases of the two West Coast variants and 8,582 cases of the U.K. variant have been identified statewide.