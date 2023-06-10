So far this month, the average high temperature at the Santa Maria Airport was 65 degrees; typically, it is 71.3 degrees.

However, an El Niño condition has developed in the Equatorial Pacific and is forecast to strengthen through this winter. This condition typically produces warmer-than-average temperatures and above-normal rainfall along the Central Coast. 

Much like last Monday and Tuesday, another upper-level low-pressure system will produce an unsettled weather pattern with rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms, and below-normal temperatures on Saturday into Sunday.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

