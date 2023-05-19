More than 160 mothers and daughters attended an afternoon mother/daughter tea hosted by the City of Lompoc on May 7 at the Dick Dewees Community Center.

The gathering enjoyed tea and treats, as well as a a range of activities including a princess sing-along with Kaitlyn Chui (alias Princess Raya) a former Lompoc Flower Festival Queen candidate, games and a photo booth.

Tess McIntyre (alias Rapunzel), who started the Mother/Daughter tea party, also made an appearance.

