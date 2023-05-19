More than 160 mothers and daughters attended an afternoon mother/daughter tea hosted by the City of Lompoc on May 7 at the Dick Dewees Community Center.
The gathering enjoyed tea and treats, as well as a a range of activities including a princess sing-along with Kaitlyn Chui (alias Princess Raya) a former Lompoc Flower Festival Queen candidate, games and a photo booth.
Tess McIntyre (alias Rapunzel), who started the Mother/Daughter tea party, also made an appearance.
Lompoc Flower Festival queen candidates dressed as Disney princesses were Yoselin Lopez – AYSO – alias Disney Princess Aurora; Addison Luette - Pop Orchestra - alias Disney Princess Belle; Jordan Cousins - Elks – alias Disney Princess Jasmine; and Zyann Jackson- Kiwanis – alias Disney Princess Tiana.
Chui and McIntyre were the emcees for the program along with current Flower Festival queen candidates.
Special thanks is given to several city employees for their support in bringing special hors d’oeuvres and desserts. They are Gabe Garcia, Lesa Keasler, Lori Agdobike, Candace Justice, Marcy Webb, Vicky Moncada, Jessica Fabing, Wendy Rubio, Kristin Worthley, Connie Berroteran, Sue Slavens and her amazing rec workers.
Additional thanks to Lali Taporco for the handmade center pieces, Shandee Vega and Alma Lopez for selling tickets, and Samantha Scroggin for social media advertising. Also, special helpers Mattie Koff, Shalyn McMillan, Olivia and Elizabeth Fabing, Charity Agdobike, and Harmony Doody.
Proceeds from the event was split among the Flower Festival candidates in attendance.