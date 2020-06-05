More than 500 graduate from Righetti High School in 'first ever' virtual graduation ceremony

During her speech, Righetti Principal Karen Rotondi praised her seniors for "making history", and school staff for continuing school operations during the pandemic.

Tosches, who graduated with a 4.68 GPA, plans to attend Hancock College in the fall. Salutatorian Bridget Lee, who earned a 4.56 GPA, will attend La Sierra University. Other students will go on to attend colleges including UCSB, Berkeley and Cal State Fullerton.

While Tosches acknowledged some of his classmates may be disappointed about the anticlimactic end to high school, he urged them to keep moving forward, even in the face of life's unpredictability.

"Things are constantly changing, not just in the world, but even our ambitions and interests," Tosches said. "No matter what happens, live the way you want to live because life is too crazy and unpredictable not to."

In her speech, Associated Student Body President Alyssa Joseph echoed a similar sentiment and encouraged her classmates to embrace change.

"Change your mind and change it again because nothing is permanent," Joseph said. "So make as many mistakes as you can; that way, someday, when they ask what we want to be, we won't have to guess, we'll know."