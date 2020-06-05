More than 500 graduate from Righetti High School in 'first ever' virtual graduation ceremony

Righetti High School valedictorian Ian Tosches gave a final send-off to his classmates Friday during a virtual graduation ceremony, encouraging them to stay strong as they prepare to enter an unpredictable world.
His speech was delivered during the high school's first-ever virtual graduation ceremony, which was followed by a "Parade of Seniors" that allowed the 500 graduates to collect their diplomas and get their pictures taken.
Schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District have hosted a hybrid of virtual and in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2020 due to social distancing requirements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his speech, Tosches symbolized the life struggle seniors will face using the animated movie "Ratatouille," in which the main character, idealistic Remy the rat, never gave up his dream of becoming a chef, despite a difficult journey.
"[Remy] stayed strong and never compromised his beliefs as [he] was able to face an uncertain and unpredictable future head-on," Tosches said. "I'm sure the graduating Class of 2020 can do the same."
The virtual commencement opened with composer Edward Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1," a song traditionally played at graduation ceremonies.
The ceremony also included the Madrigals — Righetti's choir team — singing "The Star Spangled Banner," the Warrior marching band and a solo keyboard performance by senior Faith Guidotti, who sang the Jonas Brothers song, "Rollercoaster."
During her speech, Righetti Principal Karen Rotondi praised her seniors for "making history", and school staff for continuing school operations during the pandemic.
Tosches, who graduated with a 4.68 GPA, plans to attend Hancock College in the fall. Salutatorian Bridget Lee, who earned a 4.56 GPA, will attend La Sierra University. Other students will go on to attend colleges including UCSB, Berkeley and Cal State Fullerton.
While Tosches acknowledged some of his classmates may be disappointed about the anticlimactic end to high school, he urged them to keep moving forward, even in the face of life's unpredictability.
"Things are constantly changing, not just in the world, but even our ambitions and interests," Tosches said. "No matter what happens, live the way you want to live because life is too crazy and unpredictable not to."
In her speech, Associated Student Body President Alyssa Joseph echoed a similar sentiment and encouraged her classmates to embrace change.
"Change your mind and change it again because nothing is permanent," Joseph said. "So make as many mistakes as you can; that way, someday, when they ask what we want to be, we won't have to guess, we'll know."
The virtual ceremony concluded with a video collage of seniors doing the time-honored tassel turn over their caps signifying graduation, with some of them tossing their caps in the air.
During the "Parade of Seniors," which kicked off at 11 a.m. Friday, Righetti seniors rode in the passenger seats of decorated cars while they traveled under an arch of purple- and gold-colored balloons before receiving their diplomas and well wishes from teachers and administrators.
Photos: Righetti High School graduates more than 500 in "first ever" virtual graduation ceremony
