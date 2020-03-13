More than a dozen Lompoc events called off due to coronavirus, including State of City, concerts, Empty Bowls fundraiser; Aquatic Center also shuttered

All of the events — other than the aquarium open house, which was canceled — were postponed until further notice, and no potential makeup dates were announced.

“As a community we must remain vigilant and take an educated approach in minimizing risk factors through mitigation strategies such as social distancing,” read a portion of a statement from Amber Wilson, the president/CEO of the Lompoc Chamber. “The Chamber is committed to supporting the Lompoc business community in any way we can, and [the Chamber] feels confident we can navigate this situation together.”

Wilson's statement included a link to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on COVID-19, which is commonly referred to as coronavirus. That page can be accessed at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The virus, as of Friday, had led to at least 41 deaths in the U.S., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday recommended canceling all gatherings of more than 250 people throughout the state.

Major sports and entertainment events throughout the U.S. and abroad have also been canceled or postponed.