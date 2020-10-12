Most of Los Padres National Forest reopens to public

Most of Los Padres National Forest was reopened to the public Friday, although the Monterey Ranger District will remain closed until the Dolan fire is declared “out,” a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said.
Emergency fire restrictions put into place earlier this year also were modified to allow the use of lanterns and stoves powered by gas, jellied petroleum and pressurized liquid in developed recreation areas only.
However, camp fires, smoking and target shooting remain banned throughout the forest.
Los Padres and eight other national forests in California were closed in early September due to the threat of unprecedented dangerous fire conditions combined with extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions and firefighting resources being stretched to the limit.
The Inyo, Sequoia and Sierra national forests were reopened Oct. 2.
For more information and updates on fire restrictions and forest closures, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r5 or call the Santa Lucia Ranger District in Santa Maria at 805-448-6487.
