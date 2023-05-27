A trough of low pressure along the California coastline will continue to produce onshore winds, below-normal temperatures, and mostly overcast skies with pockets of fog and mist during the overnight “May Gray,” with afternoon clearing through the end of the month.
However, May Gray is not expected to transition to June Gloom during the first week of June as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds produce more clearing with slightly warmer temperatures.
Saturday will start overcast with areas of mist and fog but will clear during the afternoon as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds develop.
Temperatures will reach the low-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and along the beaches.
A trough of low pressure will develop along our coastline on Sunday, Memorial Day, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This system will create gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, primarily overcast skies with partial afternoon clearing and below-average temperatures.
This trough will move off to the south on Thursday. Consequently, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon through the following weekend and help to mix out the temperature inversion layer, leaving behind mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures during the afternoon.
The long-range models do not indicate any rain for the Central Coast. However, scattered thunderstorms are expected in the Sierra Nevada mountains during the afternoon and evening.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/64 52/64 50/65 49/65 49/65 49/65 51/68 52/69
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/72 52/71 48/70 47/70 47/70 47/71 48/73 49/74
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/63 52/63 50/64 50/65 51/64 50/64 48/67 50/68
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Sunday, increasing to 55 to 57 degrees on Monday through Wednesday as the currents flow northward.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 4- to 8-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday, becoming a 2- to 4-foot foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Sunday through Tuesday, increasing to 3- to 5-feet on Wednesday.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Thursday through Friday.
Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell will be a 1- to 2-foot (215-degree, deep-water) southern hemisphere swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) on Saturday into Monday.
This Date in Weather History (May 27):
1987- Severe thunderstorms in West Texas produced baseball size hail at Crane, hail up to three and a half inches in diameter at Post, and grapefruit size hail south of Midland.
Thunderstorms produced 7 to 9 inches of rain in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City reported 4.33 inches of rain in six hours. Up to six inches of rain caused flooding in north central Texas. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.