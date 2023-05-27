A trough of low pressure along the California coastline will continue to produce onshore winds, below-normal temperatures, and mostly overcast skies with pockets of fog and mist during the overnight “May Gray,” with afternoon clearing through the end of the month.

However, May Gray is not expected to transition to June Gloom during the first week of June as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds produce more clearing with slightly warmer temperatures.

Saturday will start overcast with areas of mist and fog but will clear during the afternoon as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds develop.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

