Local moms, aunts and grandmas and their special boys decked out in Hawaiian attire and leis danced the night away over the weekend at the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division's annual Mother Son Luau.

The event that ran both Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Recreation Center featured a live deejay, professional photos by Maria Vega Photography of Lompoc, a pizza dinner, chocolate fondue stations and fun competitions.

Those choosing to participate lined up during the kids' and adults' round of musical limbo as well as a separate hula hoop battle that had sons cheering for their leading ladies.

The weekend marked the post-pandemic return of the annual festivities for the first time since May 2019. 

 

0
0
0
0
0