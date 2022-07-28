Motorcycle.jpg

A motorcycle fatality left Highway 1 closed near Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning. 

 

A multivehicle crash on Thursday left a motorcyclist dead and an SUV driver with minor injuries near Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. 

Crews responded at 7:49 a.m. to reports of a crash on Highway 1 that involved a GMC Yukon, Lincoln Navigator, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Legacy and a Aprilia Tuono motorcycle.

Officials located the motorcycle driver, who was deceased, 40 feet over the side of the road. The identity of the driver has yet to be released. 

