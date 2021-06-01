A 52-year-old male motorcyclist from Buellton was killed Monday in a collision with a Honda Civic on the Bell Street off-ramp from southbound Highway 101 in Los Alamos.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m., when a 21-year-old male from Santa Maria was driving his 2005 Honda Civic southbound on Bell Street, just south of Cat Canyon Road. He stopped in a driveway before making a U-turn back onto northbound Bell Street, directly into the path of a 2003 Harley-Davidson traveling at an unknown rate of speed, according to California Highway Patrol Officer J. Wallace.

The Civic's driver applied his brakes and veered slightly to the left, but the motorcyclist lost control and was ejected after the motorcycle fell onto its right side. Both the motorcycle and its rider continued to travel forward, crashing into the driver's side of the Civic.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene, according to Wallace.

The Civic's driver, who not injured and was wearing his seatbelt, was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. A toxicology screen will be conducted on the motorcyclist by the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office, according to Wallace.

The identity of the driver has yet to be released as officials notify his family. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Emergency responders included two Santa Barbara County Fire engines and a battalion commander, CalSTAR, a ground ambulance and CHP officers.