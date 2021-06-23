A male motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after going 100 feet over the side of Highway 154 near Paradise Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

Firefighters who responded around 5:30 p.m. determined that the motorcyclist, who was not identified but was in his 60s, failed to navigate a turn and went over the south side of the highway, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Firefighters used a low-angle rope system to extricate the motorcyclist, who still was alive, back to the highway, but he died in the process, according to Bertucelli.

Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle near La Purisima Mission A motorcyclist from Lompoc was killed after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday near La Purisma Mission.

Emergency units, including Santa Barbara County Fire engines and medics, CalSTAR, California Highway Patrol and U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.