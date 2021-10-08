A motorcyclist was killed and several other people sustained injuries in a four-vehicle collision Friday near the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1, according to officials.
The motorcyclist was not identified.
Several emergency units responded to the vehicle collision reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. just south of the intersection, which is nearly 6 miles west of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
No extrication was required, although several other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, according to Bertucelli.
The north- and southbound lanes of Highway 1 that were closed near the collision reopened at 12:30 p.m., according to Caltrans.
California Highway Patrol and Guadalupe Fire Department units also responded to the collision.
This story will be updated when more information is available.