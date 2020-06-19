Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Foxen Canyon Road
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Foxen Canyon Road

  • Updated
A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Maria was killed instantly and a small fire was ignited Thursday when his cycle collided head-on with a vehicle while rounding a curve on Foxen Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers received a call of a collision involving a 2000 Triumph motorcycle and a 2006 Honda sedan south of the intersection of Orcutt Garey Road, about 10 miles east of Santa Maria, shortly after 6 p.m., CHP Officer Benjamin Corner said. 

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was traveling southbound at an unknown rate of speed when he collided with the Honda, which was traveling northbound between 30 and 35 mph.

As the motorcyclist traversed a sweeping right-hand curve, he was unable to maintain his lane and crossed the double yellow line directly into the path of the Honda, according to Corner, who added the driver was unable to take evasive action. 

The impact caused the motorcycle to catch fire and ejected its driver, who died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The fire extended into the brush but was quickly extinguished by a County Fire crew.

The Honda driver, identified as 40-year-old Felipa Torrez Hernandez, of Santa Maria, and her two passengers were uninjured. 

The incident is under investigation. 

