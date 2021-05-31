A man riding a motorcycle was killed following a single-vehicle collision Sunday near McCoy Lane and College Avenue in Santa Maria.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection after receiving a report of the collision shortly after 8 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the rider who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

Police are withholding the identity of the driver, pending notification to family members, but described him as a Hispanic adult male.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.