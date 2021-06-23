A motorcyclist killed Tuesday in a collision near La Purisima Mission was identified Wednesday as 26-year-old Miguel Angel Salas from Lompoc.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Mission Gate and Purisima roads after a Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Salas, collided with a 2017 Volkswagen driven by 67-year-old Lompoc resident Lawrence Li, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Salas was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. Li was not injured.

California Highway Patrol officials believe Li made a left turn from Mission Gate Road onto Purisima Road and was headed westbound as Salas was heading eastbound when, for unknown reasons, Salas was ejected from the Kawasaki and struck the front of the Volkswagen.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CHP, who said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

CHP Officer Ligon is investigating the crash and asked that anyone with information about the crash to contact him at the Buellton Area CHP Office at 805-688-5551.