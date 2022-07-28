A multivehicle crash on Thursday left a motorcyclist dead and another motor vehicle driver with life-threatening injuries near Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
Crews responded to reports of a crash involving three motor vehicles and one motorcycle at 7:49 a.m. on Highway 1.
The motorcycle driver was found dead 40 feet over the side of the road, and another vehicle driver was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with injuries to their lower extremities, a spokesman said.