Davy Brown, who had lived for years in the San Rafael Mountains near Zaca Lake, was born in Mount Charles, Ireland, in 1800.
It’s been said that, as a boy of 12, Davy had served on a British ship that preyed on United States commerce during the War of 1812, and was not above “blackbirding” (slave-running) from Africa to Cuba, when the opportunity presented itself.
However, when his ship was captured and taken to Charleston, South Carolina, Davy’s seafaring days were over.
Davy was released and drifted west into Missouri and Texas, where he hunted and trapped under such notables as Kit Carson and other famous scouts. He took part in the Texas-Mexican War and later, when the United States entered the action, he became a teamster with the federal forces. Still later, he joined the Texas Rangers before pushing into the California gold fields.
It wasn’t long before Davy saw that the real gold was in the killing of deer and buffalo and selling the meat to the miners. It was then that he decided to leave the panning of gold to others.
He settled for a time in Pajaro Valley, near Watsonville.
Davy was known to be a heavy drinker, and could down whiskey in great quantities. However, one day upon visiting his friend, Pat Reagan, in San Francisco, he was startled to see that Pat’s once luxuriant hair had vanished. In other words he was as bald as a billiard ball.
After Pat admitted that his hair had fallen out after he’d gone on a bender, Davy cried, “Faith, if that’s the kind of whiskey they’re givin’ us now, I’ll never drink another drop!” And he never did.
In 1890, when the temperance craze was sweeping the country, a woman lecturer who had heard a bit of Davy’s history, persuaded him to sit in the front row at her meeting and be a shining example to all.
When she began to talk about Davy, she couldn’t seem to let go, finally calling upon him to stand up and tell the audience that he’d quit drinking, and directly attributed his longevity to the fact that he left liquor alone. The disgusted Davy stood up and roared, “True, ma’am. I don’t drink now, but I WAS drunk for 60 years!”
Davy bought 300 acres of land near Guadalupe but, in 1879, when he felt that Guadalupe’s population was getting out of hand, he took up a place six miles northeast of Zaca and began to raise horses and mules. He built a double cabin of logs, and lived there for 16 years, providing a rendezvous site for his many friends.
The mountaineer, thickset and muscular, was a good friend and could also be a bitter enemy. Known to be a dead shot with a double-barreled rifle, he fed himself in the mountains with his hunting skills. He usually kept a big stewpot on the fire, ready to feed anyone who happened to drop by.
Davy owned two pretty smart mules and, at the age of 94, he rode Jinks in a race at Lompoc. The following year, 1895, on a day when he was all alone, Davy was stricken with paralysis. However, since he’d taught Jinks to lie down, he called to the mule, gave the command and the mule went down, thus enabling Davy to crawl over his back.
Hanging like a sack of grain, he rode to the nearest town, with the mule stepping carefully to keep from shaking him off his back. Davy partially recovered and lived until he turned 98.