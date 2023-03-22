Showers began to taper off Wednesday after a multiday storm brought more rain to northern Santa Barbara County Monday and Tuesday.

Some rain could linger into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service's Oxnard office said Wednesday, though dry and cool conditions are expected through Monday as another storm is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, though the NWS said this one is not showing any signs of another atmospheric river.

The 12th atmospheric river to hit the state since December soaked much of the region with 1-1/2 inches of rain this week. Periods of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow slowly diminished Wednesday as the strong storm moved out of the region.

0
0
0
0
0