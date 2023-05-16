The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced a homicide suspect has been arrested in a case involving a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said Brandi Elaine Turner, 50, has been arrested and charged after she allegedly sold fentanyl to Quinn Alister Hall, 31, of Templeton. The fentanyl led to Hall's death due to an overdose, the sheriff's office said.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Turner has been charged with murder and also faces drug charges.

