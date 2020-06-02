NAACP branches of Santa Maria-Lompoc, San Luis Obispo organize Thursday rallies

The Santa Maria-Lompoc and San Luis Obispo County chapters of the NAACP will hold separate solidarity rallies and marches in support of the black community on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Santa Maria event will be held at 5 p.m. outside Santa Maria City Hall, and the San Luis Obispo event will be held outside of the San Luis Obispo Courthouse.
The rallies are among many demonstrations that have been organized in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis resident who died after a police officer knelt on his neck, as well as other high-profile deaths of black men and women around the country.
Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter president, said at a Monday press conference in Santa Maria that they considered cancelling Thursday's event after seeing the destruction that took place in Santa Maria Sunday night following a peaceful protest in the afternoon.
"We don't want any of that. And those people, when we have our next celebration, a social justice solidarity march [and] rally on Thursday, those people are not welcome," she said. "We almost cancelled and we decided to go forward."
In a statement announcing plans for the rally, Lyons-Pruitt said the branch would also attempt to organize rallies in partnership with the Ventura County and Santa Barbara chapters of the NAACP.
Announcements from the chapters about a Thursday rally had not been made on social media as of Tuesday evening.
Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said the department is aware of the NAACP's event and will work work with them to make it peaceful.
"We're working with the organizers, we want it to be a peaceful event for them," Hansen said.
On Monday, the City of Santa Maria implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the city through June 8 in response to the Sunday evening looting and vandalism at the Town Center.
Hansen said the first night of the city's curfew happened without incident.
"It was a nice quiet night last night," Hansen said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
