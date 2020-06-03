NAACP chapter announces separate solidarity rallies Thursday in Santa Maria, Lompoc

×
The Santa-Maria Lompoc NAACP chapter will host two
two separate solidarity rallies in Santa Maria and Lompoc on Thursday, with both scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
The
Santa Maria rally will be held outside City Hall, and the Lompoc rally will be held at the corner of North H Street and Central Avenue.
Regional NAACP chapters
began organizing demonstrations last weekend to show solidarity for the black community following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, according to Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt.
As part of this regional effort, the San Luis Obispo County NAACP chapter also scheduled a rally outside the San Luis Obispo Courthouse at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter is requiring participants to practice social distancing, wear masks and refrain from violence.
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 01.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 02.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 03.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 04.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 05.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 06.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 07.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 08.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 09.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 10.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 11.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 12.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 13.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 14.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 15.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 16.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 17.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 18.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 19.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 20.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 21.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 22.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 23.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 24.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 25.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 26.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 27.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 28.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 29.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 30.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 31.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 32.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 33.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 34.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 61.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 35.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 36.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 41.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 37.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 38.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 39.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 40.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 59.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 42.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 43.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 44.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 45.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 46.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 47.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 48.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 49.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 50.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 51.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 52.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 53.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 54.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 55.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 56.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 57.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 58.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 60.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
060220 Floyd protest in Lompoc 62.jpg
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
Len Wood Staff
Lompoc protest1
A crowd gathers in Lompoc on Tuesday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd.
Len Wood, Staff
Lompoc Protest 2
Protesters work with signs in Lompoc during a protest Tuesday afternoon against police brutality stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Len Wood, Staff
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
