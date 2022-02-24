Votes are now being accepted by the Santa Barbara Zoo to name its resident female wallaby located in the new Australian Walkabout that opened to the public on Jan. 8. The 15,000-square-foot walkable exhibit also features kangaroos, emu and birds native to the area Down Under.
The name of the Bennett’s wallaby — a medium-sized marsupial found along the eastern coast of Australia and on the island of Tasmania — has been narrowed down to four, zoo staff reported.
Members of the public can go online to vote at bit.ly/name-wallaby for one of the following names:
- Inala (in-AH-la): a suburb of Brisbane, Australia, that also means "rest time” or “night time" in the Bundjalung language of the northeast region of New South Wales and the southeast region of Queensland;
- Lowanna (loh-WAH-na): means "woman" in the Palawa language of Tasmania;
- Coral: which represents the famous Great Barrier Reef in Australia;
- Kalina (kaa-LEE-na): which means "to love" in the Wemba Wemba language of Victoria.
Voting closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, and the winning name will be announced on the zoo's social media channels on March 2.
In addition to the female to be named through this contest, there will be an opportunity to name three other resident wallabies, zoo staff said.