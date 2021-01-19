National Guard sends more troops to help Foodbank with soaring demand

"We've had their ongoing presence throughout the pandemic," Skvarla said. "At one time we had as many as 39 [guard members], and then it went back down for a little bit."

The Foodbank has distributed around 2 million pounds of food per month since the beginning of the pandemic, with weekly and monthly distributions offered at 42 sites throughout the county.

While the demand for food dropped slightly in the fall, the Foodbank has continued to operate well above its usual service level with an 1,820-person volunteer force.

"In a normal 12-month period, the Foodbank distributes about 10 million pounds. By the time we reach the one-year anniversary of this response, we expect to have distributed 20 million, actually double our usual amount," Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer said.

While the troops have assisted in multiple areas including grocery delivery, driving Foodbank vehicles and managing orders, their assistance with overseeing operations has been most valuable, Skvarla said.

"The National Guardsmen help with operational and logistical stuff in our warehouses, the stuff that the volunteers can't always do," she said.

The county discussed withdrawing guard members once in the fall, then again around the winter holidays, hoping both times that the pandemic would have slowed down by then, Skvarla said. However, things have only become more dire, with COVID-19 cases spiking and continued shutdowns leaving more people unemployed.

The latest extension submitted by the county will allow the current group of personnel to stay through the end of March, she said.