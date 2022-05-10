NatureTrack has selected Abby Pickens as program manager of the nonprofit's Fostering a Lifelong Fascination with Nature outdoor field trip program which introduces schoolchildren to the outdoors of Santa Barbara County.
In addition to overseeing docent recruiting and training, Pickens will assist teachers in coordinating field trips by helping them decide on a location that best serves their classroom curriculum.
Pickens, who previously worked in special education at Goleta School District, is a fourth-generation Coloradan born on a cattle ranch. Pickens said her parents encouraged her and her siblings to get outside in nature.
“I love hiking, biking, running, ocean swimming, surfing,” Pickens said. "I’ve always been super outdoorsy.”
Pickens has an associate degree in health services and is a certified occupational therapy assistant.
Registration for field trips for the 2022-23 school year will open Aug. 1, otherwise those interested in registering before then will be added to a waiting list.
For more information, call NatureTrack at 805-886-2047 or email sue@naturetrack.org.