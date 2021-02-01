Nearly half of Santa Barbara County COVID-19 deaths confirmed in January

January was Santa Barbara County's deadliest month yet in the pandemic, with 131 individuals dying from COVID-19 in the first 31 days of the year, making up 45% of all coronavirus-related deaths since April 2020.

Public Health officials have described the rise in deaths, a growth of 81% over one month, as the final, horrible stage of the COVID-19 holiday surge, with the spike of deaths trailing weeks behind the initial surge in cases.

Throughout California, this trend has caused deaths to remain high even after case and hospitalization rates have begun to slowly drop.

In Santa Barbara County, the greatest loss has been among those in the 70-and-older age group, with several deaths also reported among those between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data.

The month with the next-highest number of COVID-19 deaths was August, when 33 deaths were confirmed toward the end of a smaller COVID-19 surge.